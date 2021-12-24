IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY

M&T BANK, ITS SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST    

AND/OR ASSIGNS,

    

                     NO. 15-2-00214-8

             Plaintiff,        

    vs.                        

                         SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE

ROBERT E. SMITH,                  OF SALE OF

as Administrator  of the Estate  of    REAL PROPERTY             Mark T. Harvey; and all other persons,

parties, or occupants unknown

claiming any legal or equitable right,

title, estate, lien, or interest in the

real property described in the complaint

herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title, or any

cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property

                                                                                         

        Defendant(s).        

TO:   The Judgment Debtors Named Above:

The Superior Court of Walla Walla County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Walla Walla County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment.  If developed, the property address is:

    1154 Ruth Street, Walla Walla Washington 99362

LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 2 IN BLOCK 15 OF WATERTOWN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

 

SITUATED IN THE CITY AND COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 36-07-21-73-1502

The sale of the within described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 AM

Date: Friday, January 28, 2022

Place: Main Entrance, Walla Walla County Courthouse, Walla Walla, WA

The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $71,392.03, together with interest, costs and fees, before the sale date.  For the exact amount, contact the sheriff at the address stated below.

Dated this 17th day of December, 2022.

MARK A. CRIDER, Sheriff

Walla Walla County, By Sherri R. Krumbah

Support Services Specialist/TAC, 240 W. Alder #101, Walla Walla WA 99362, Ph. (509) 524-5400 or (509) 524-5411

(Pub. Dec. 24, 31, 2021, Jan. 7 & 14, 2022)

Tags

Load comments