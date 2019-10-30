IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
NO. 18-2-00464-36
Plaintiff,
vs.
SHERIFF’S NOTICE TO
DANNY DAVIS; JUDGMENT DEBTOR OF: WRIT FOR
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND ORDER OF SALE
DEVISEES OF LEAH M. LUNDBERG;
PROFESSIONAL SERVICE BUREAU;
OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,
Defendant(s),
TO: The Judgment Debtors:
The Superior Court of Walla Walla County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Walla Walla County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment.
Address of Record: 111 East Chestnut Street, Walla Walla,
Washington 99362
THAT PART OF LOT 1 IN BLOCK 2 OF SINGLETON’S SECOND ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, AS PER PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME B OF PLATS AT PAGE 17, RECORDS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT;
COMMENCING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 104 FEET EAST FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER THEREOF; THENCE RUNNING EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET; THENCE NORTH AT RIGHT ANGLES 103.70 FEET; THENCE WEST AT RIGHT ANGLES 50 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH AT RIGHT ANGLE 103.70 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SITUATED IN THE CITY AND COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
TAX PARCEL NO. 360729790202
The sale of the within described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 AM
Date: Friday, December 13, 2019
Place: Main Entrance, Walla Walla County Courthouse, Walla Walla, Washington 99362
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $106,432.27 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the sheriff at the address stated below.
The sale of the described property is subject to:
[ ] No redemption rights after sale.
[X] A redemption period of eight (8) months which will
expire at 4:30 PM on the 13th day of August, 2020.
[ ] A redemption period of one year which will expire at
4:30 PM on the day of , 20 .
The judgment debtor or debtors or any of them may redeem the above described property at any time up to the end of the redemption period by paying the amount bid at the sheriff’s sale, plus additional costs, taxes, assessments, certain other amounts, fees, and interest. If you are interested in redeeming the property contact the undersigned sheriff at the address stated below to determine the exact amount necessary to redeem.
IMPORTANT NOTICE; IF THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR OR DEBTORS DO NOT REDEEM THE PROPERTY BY 4:30 PM ON THE 13TH DAY OF AUGUST, 2020, THE END OF THE REDEMPTION PERIOD, THE PURCHASER AT THE SHERIFF’S SALE WILL BECOME THE OWNER AND MAY EVICT THE OCCUPANT FROM THE PROPERTY UNLESS THE OCCUPANT IS A TENANT HOLDING UNDER AN UNEXPIRED LEASE. IF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD IS OCCUPIED AS A PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE BY THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR OR DEBTORS AT THE TIME OF THE SALE, HE, SHE, THEY OR ANY OF THEM, MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO RETAIN POSSESSION DURING THE REDEMPTION PERIOD, IF ANY, WITH PAYMENT OF ANY RENT OR OCCUPANCY FEE. THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR MAY ALSO HAVE A RIGHT TO RETAIN POSSESSION DURING ANY REDEMPTION PERIOD IF THE PROPERTY IS USED FOR FARMING OR IF THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD UNDER A MORTGAGE THAT SO PROVIDES.
Dated this 25th day of October, 2019.
MARK A. CRIDER, Sheriff, Walla Walla County
By: Sherri Krumbah, Support Srvcs Specialist/TAC
240 W. Alder #101, Walla Walla, WA 99362, (509) 524-5400 or 524-5411
(Pub. Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27 & Dec. 4, 2019)