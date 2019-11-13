IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
NO. 18-2-00464-36
Plaintiff,
vs.
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE
DANNY DAVIS; OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND
DEVISEES OF LEAH M. LUNDBERG;
PROFESSIONAL SERVICE BUREAU;
OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,
Defendant(s),
TO: The Judgment Debtors Named Above:
The Superior Court of Walla Walla County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Walla Walla County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment. If developed, the property address is:
111 East Chestnut Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: THAT PART OF LOT 1 IN BLOCK 2 OF SINGLETON’S SECOND ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, AS PER PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME B OF PLATS AT PAGE 17, RECORDS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT;
COMMENCING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 104 FEET EAST FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER THEREOF; THENCE RUNNING EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET; THENCE NORTH AT RIGHT ANGLES 103.70 FEET; THENCE WEST AT RIGHT ANGLES 50 FEET; THENCE SOUTH AT RIGHT ANGLE 103.70 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SITUATED IN THE CITY AND COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA,
STATE OF WASHINGTON.
TAX PARCEL NO. 360729790202
The sale of the within described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 AM
Date: Friday, December 13, 2019
Place: Main Entrance, Walla Walla County Courthouse, Walla Walla, WA
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $106,432.27, together with interest, costs and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the sheriff at the address stated below.
Dated this 25th day of October, 2019.
MARK A. CRIDER, Sheriff Walla Walla County
By: Sherri R. Krumbah, Support Services Specialist/TAC/Instructor
240 W. Alder #101, Walla Walla WA 99362, Ph. (509) 524-5400 or
(509) 524-5411 (Pub. Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13 & 20, 2019)