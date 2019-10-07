IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
NO. 17-2-00913-1
Plaintiff,
vs.
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE
OF SALE OF
REAL PROPERTY
AMY STITES; DAVID STITES; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN
CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN,
OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY
DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN
Defendants.
TO: The Judgment Debtors Named Above:
The Superior Court of Walla Walla County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Walla Walla County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment. If developed, the property address is:
354 NE Cargill Avenue, College Place,Washington 99324
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 6 OF DAMSON GARDEN ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEROF OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON, IN VOLUME 6 OF ROLL FILES AT PAGE B-3. SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA STATE OF WASHINGTON.
TAX PARCEL NO. 36-07-23-22-0026
The sale of the within described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 AM
Date: Friday, November 8, 2019
Place: Main Entrance, Walla Walla County Courthouse, Walla Walla, WA
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $228,172.80, together with interest, costs and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the sheriff at the address stated below.
Dated this 26th day of September, 2019. MARK A. CRIDER, Sheriff Walla Walla County; By Sherri R. Krumbah, Support Services Specialist, 240 W. Alder #101, Walla Walla WA 99362, Ph. (509) 524-5400 or
(509) 524-5411 (Pub. Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14 & 21, 2019)