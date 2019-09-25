IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY
PROFESSIONAL SERVICE BUREAU, INC.,
NO. 18-2-00445-36
Plaintiff,
vs.
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE
CAROL L. DEMOTTS f/ka/
CAROL L. DILLARD, OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
individually and on behalf of
marital community,
Defendants.
TO: The Judgment Debtors Named Above:
The Superior Court of Walla Walla County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Walla Walla County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment. If developed, the property address is:
2008 Crawford Drive, Walla Walla Washington 99362
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: BEGINNING AT SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 28 OF MELODY PARK TERRACE, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME F OF PLATS, PAGE 6 RECORDS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AND RUNNING THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG THE WESTERLY LINES OF LOT 28 AND 29, A DISTANCE OF 69 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 82° 17’ EAST TO A POINT IN THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 29; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE EASTERLY LINES OF LOTS 29 AND 28 TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 28; THENCE NORTH 88°02’ WEST 110 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SITUATED IN THE CITY AND COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA,
STATE OF WASHINGTON.
TAX PARCEL NO. 360716540118
The sale of the within described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 AM
Date: Friday, October 25, 2019
Place: Main Entrance, Walla Walla County Courthouse, Walla Walla, WA
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $885.94, together with interest, costs and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the sheriff at the address stated below.
Dated this 12th day of September, 2019.
MARK A. CRIDER, Sheriff Walla Walla County
By Sherri R. Krumbah, Support Services Specialist/TAC/Instructor
240 W. Alder #101, Walla Walla WA 99362
Ph. (509) 524-5400 or (509) 524-5411 (Pub. Sept. 18, 25, Oct. 2 & 9, 2019)