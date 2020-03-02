Washington Francis Delmas Sewer Replacement
Project Public Notice
The City of Walla Walla Engineering Division, 55 E. Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.
The proposed project will replace sewer main and services, replace portions of the curb, sidewalk and driveways, and will create asphalt patches or rebuild the roadway entirely within the current area of the right-of-way. Stormwater catch basins and connecting pipes will also be replaced within the construction area. This project involves 2.21 acres of soil disturbance for road construction and infrastructure replacement activities. The limits of the proposed work are as follows: Washington Street from South Division Street to South Park Street; Francis Avenue from Bellevue Avenue to Roosevelt Street; Delmas Street from Francis Avenue to the dead end. The receiving water bodies are Mill Creek and Lincoln Creek.
Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in the receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology, PO Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696, Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater. (Pub. March 2 & 9, 2020)