Notice is hereby given on this date, May 7, 2020 that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the City of College Place Community Development Department. The application/proposal may be reviewed at City Hall, 625 S College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324 or at http://www.cpwa.us/government/projects.php.
Proposal: The Sanitary Sewer LS No. 7 Project includes the construction of a new regional lift station, approximately 1,500 feet of forcemain, and approximately 7,000 feet of gravity sewer trunk pipe to serve the southwest area of the City of College Place.
Name of Applicant: City of College Place, Public Works Department, Paul Hartwig – Public Works Director
Date of Application: April 3, 2020
Date of Completeness/Consistency: April 27, 2020
Notice of Application: May 7, 2020
Notice of Public Hearing: There will be no Public Hearing on
this project.
Location of Project: Section 2, Township 6N, Range R35E, Walla Walla County, Washington; Address: 199 Teal Road, Walla Walla County
WA 99324
Public Comment Period: Comments upon this proposal must be submitted electronically to jrickard@cpwa.us or in writing to the City of College Place Community Development Department at 625 South College Ave., College Place, WA 99324. Comments must be received before 4:00 p.m. on the following date: May 21, 2020. The responsible official may issue a SEPA threshold determination after that date without an additional comment period. For additional information please contact the Community Development Director, Jon Rickard at 509-394-8524.
The following existing environmental documents may be used to evaluate this proposal: The 2018 City of College Place Comprehensive Plan and subsequent updates; The Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the College Place 2003 Comprehensive Plan; CPMC Title 14 – Unified Development Code, SEPA Checklist - April 3, 2020, 2018 WWTP Facility Plan Amendment No. 2, Cultural Resource Survey – April 14, 2020 (not subject to public disclosure), Critical Areas Report – April 20, 2020, and the SW Trunk Line & LS No. 7 60% Plans.
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency.
This information is available to the public on request and available on the city project webpage at
http://www.cpwa.us/government/projects.php. (Pub. May 7, 2020)