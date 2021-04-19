Rose Street Bridge Replacement at Mill Creek
Public Notice
The City of Walla Walla Engineering Division, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362-1172, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.
The proposed project, Rose Street Bridge Replacement at Mill Creek is located at Rose Street and S. 3rd Avenue on Mill Creek. All portions of the project are within the city limits of Walla Walla, in Walla Walla county. This project involves 0.70 acres of soil disturbance for construction of a new bridge and construction of new curb and gutter, sidewalks, streetlights, water main, and storm drainage system improvements. The receiving waterbody is Mill Creek.
Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days from the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov or Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696.
