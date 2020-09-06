REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
ON-CALL ENGINEERING & SURVEYING SERVICES
Date of Request: September 3, 2020
Proposals Due: 5:00 PM (PST) on September 18, 2020
The City of College Place (City) is requesting Statements of Qualifications for On-Call Engineering & Surveying Services. The successful firm(s) will be responsible for providing on-call professional engineering and surveying services to the City. This RSQ is for a four-year term. A new RSQ will be issued every four years. Minimum qualifications and the full request for qualifications may be downloaded from the City of College Place website: http://www.cpwa.us/business/doing_business_with_the_city.php Questions may be directed to City Administrator Michael Rizzitiello at 509-394-8506 or mrizzitiello@cpwa.us “The City of College Place, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.” (Pub. Sept. 3 & 6, 2020)