CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE:
REQUEST FOR
QUALIFICATIONS
OPERATION AND
MANAGEMENT OF
VETERANS MEMORIAL GOLF COURSE
The City of Walla Walla, Washington invites Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Operation and Management of Veterans Memorial Golf Course located at 201 E. Rees. The City of Walla Walla is seeking an operator that has experience and knowledge in operating golf courses, is financially stable, and shows strength in customer service.
The deadline for priority review is 2:00 p.m. on May 12, 2021, Attn: Andy Coleman, Parks & Recreation Director, acoleman@wallawallawa.gov. Proposals shall be submitted in accordance with the specifications provided in RFP titled “OPERATION AND MANAGEMENT OF VETERANS MEMORIAL GOLF COURSE”.
Further information and to review the Request for Proposals visit the City’s website at https://wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids. (Pub. Mar. 22, 2012)