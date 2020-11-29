REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Behavioral Health Fund

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) proposes to fund programs and projects using the 0.1th% and Ad Valorem funds for Behavioral Health with additional priorities. There will be $440,000 available for the 2021 Calendar Year.  During this funding cycle the priorities that were identified by the Behavior Health Council were:  1) Access to Care; 2) Suicide Prevention/Reduction of Harm; 3) ED Diversion and 4) Youth Behavioral Health   Additional information may be obtained by contacting the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health by calling 509-524-2650 or email nsharp@co.walla-walla.wa.us   For more information: https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/chab.php  Application material may be found here:  https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/2021%20BHF%20LOI%20Announcement%20final.pdf  Deadline for applications is November 30, 2020 5PM  (Pub. Nov. 29, 2020)