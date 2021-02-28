REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The City of College Place, Washington invites you to submit a sealed proposal for: Drywell Feasibility Study – Procurement of
Professional Services
The City of College Place is requesting qualified engineers to submit Proposals for a stormwater management feasibility study. The project will assess the feasibility of regional drywell-based infiltration systems as a means to manage stormwater flow and provide treatment.
Sealed proposals will be received for goods and services by City of College Place, at the office of 625 S College Ave, WA 99324, until 1:00 p.m. local time on March 8, 2021 at which time the proposals received will be publicly opened and read.
A complete Request for Proposals including submittal requirements, selection criteria, electronic figures, and appendixes may be obtained from http://www.cpwa.us/businesses/doing_business_with_the_city.php.
All questions or clarifications concerning this RFP must be submitted in writing or by email to Spencer Myrlie, Engineer, at smyrlie@cpwa.us
no later than 5pm on Wednesday, March 3.
Mailing should be made in sufficient time for proposals to arrive at the City of College Place office, prior to the time and date specified above.
The City of College Place is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer. Minority- and women-owned firms are encouraged to submit statements or proposals. This project is (funded or partially funded) through the Washington State Community Development Block Grant program with federal funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. City of College Place reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive informalities in proposals submitted.
(Pub. Feb. 14 & 28, 2021)