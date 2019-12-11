REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
4BIKES PROJECT FINAL DESIGN
Date of Request: December 10, 2019
Proposals Due: 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020
The City of College Place is requesting proposals for the design of the 4Bikes Project. The objective of this contract is to obtain the services of a qualified firm that will be responsible for providing permitting, row acquisition and final design services for the project.
The full request for proposals may be downloaded from the City of College Place website: http://www.ci.college-place.wa.us/. Questions may be directed to Robert Gordon, City Engineer at (509) 394-8525.
“The City of College Place, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 stat. 252, 42 U.S.C.§§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all respondents that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.” (Pub. 12/11 & 15, 2019)