REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Reach Out Walla Walla Website
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health is currently accepting bids to develop the Reach Out Walla Walla website. The vision of Reach Out WW is to improve the quality of life and wellbeing of our communities within Walla Walla County through prevention, promotion and protection. Reach Out Walla Walla provides training, information, community events and education to the citizens of Walla Walla County on mental health promotion and suicide prevention. The request for proposal instructions can be found here: https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/suicide_prevention.php Deadline for the application is March 26, 2021 by 5:00 PM. Chosen agency will be selected and contacted by April 4, 2021. Please submit applications to: dchcontracts@co.walla-walla.wa.us and nsharp@co.walla-walla.wa.us and
Pneedham@co.walla-walla.wa.us (Pub. Mar. 18, 2021)