Walla Walla Public Schools
Request for Proposals
Walla Walla High School Modernization Project
BID PACKAGE 4 (E-Rate 470 #210000161)
Walla Walla Public Schools requests proposals from qualified firms for Walla Walla High School Modernization Project BID PACKAGE 4
(E-Rate 470 #210000161). This consists of structured cabling, switches, wireless access points, and UPS as outlined in the plans and specifications.
The RFP packet, plans, specifications and clarifications are available on the District website at www.wwpsbond.org or by accessing the 470 form on the USAC website.
Proposals will be received no later than 2:00 PM PST, August 25, 2020 at: Walla Walla Public Schools, Attn: Dr. Wade Smith
Re: Bid Package #4, 364 South Park Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Walla Walla Public Schools reserves the right to reject any proposal not in compliance with prescribed procedures and requirements and may reject for good cause any or all proposals upon a finding of the Walla Walla Public Schools that it is in the public interest to do so.
(Pub. July 26 & August 2, 2020)