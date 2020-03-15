Walla Walla ELKS Lodge #287 – Request For
Proposals
To Interested Contractors:
The Walla Walla ELKS Lodge #287 is preparing a Request for Proposal (RFP) to Contractors for the design and construction of their new building project to be located on the property bordered on the south by Rees Ave. and U.S. Highway 12 and west of Borleske Stadium. This project consists of a 6,000 sf, pre-engineered metal building, with a concrete floor slab in which there will be a large banquet area, kitchen, bar, offices, conference room, restrooms, concrete slab patio, and a 50-car asphalt parking lot. The ELKS will issue one contract to a General Contractor for the design and construction of the project.
The ELKS are hereby asking interested contractors to contact Newcomb Architecture at (509) 301-9616 or newcomb@linarchitect.com for additional information or to receive the Request for Proposal RFP when issued. The ELKS thanks you for your interest. Please respond no later than March 20, 2020.
(Pub. March 8, 15 & 22, 2020)