REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
City of College Place
COMPREHENSIVE WATER SYSTEM PLAN UPDATE
Date of Request: 9/11/2019
Proposals Due: 4:00 p.m. on September 30, 2019.
The City of College Place (City) is requesting proposals for a Comprehensive Water System Plan Update. The successful firm will be responsible for preparing an update to the City’s Comprehensive Water System Plan meeting the requirements of the Department of Health, Division of Drinking Water. The full request for proposals may be downloaded from the City of College Place website: http://www.cpwa.us/ (navigate to Departments/Public Works/Bids). Questions may be directed to Robert Gordon, City Engineer at (509) 394-8525. “The City of College Place, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C.§§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all respondents that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.” (Pub. Sept. 11 & 18, 2019)