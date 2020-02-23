Rural Resources Community Action
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
For
Parties to Manage Open and Competitive Procurements
Rural Resources Community Action (RRCA), Fiscal Agent for the Eastern Washington Partnership (EWP) Workforce Development Council, seeks offers from parties able to manage the open and competitive procurements of a workforce investment youth, adult and dislocated workers service providers.
Applications must be received no later than 5:00 PM, March 6, 2020 by the Eastern Washington Partnership Workforce Development Council, 956 S. Main, Colville, WA 99114.
The application and further information and instructions should be obtained at the EWP website: ewpartnership.org or may be obtained from Tracy Ferrell, Administrative Services Manager at the above address or by calling (509)685-6130 or emailing tferrell@ruralresources.org.
Rural Resources reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, to waive any minor irregularities in the process, to negotiate with any proposers, and to accept the proposal which is considered to be in the best interest of the Eastern Washington Partnership Workforce Development Council.
The Eastern Washington Partnership Workforce Development Council is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Washington Relay Service 711. (Pub. Feb. 23, 2020)