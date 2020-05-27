Comprehensive Operational Analysis
Request for Proposals (RFP)
2020-01
Valley Transit is seeking proposals to perform a Comprehensive Operational Analysis of its transit service. It is the intention of Valley Transit to develop a COA in 2020 that reflects the new financial environment. A consultant team with qualifications in the following areas is sought: a) transit service (route) analysis; b) demand response and flex-route service planning; c) transit service performance analysis; d) data collection and interpretation; e) public involvement programs and consensus building techniques; and f) strategic financial planning experiences. Copies of the RFP Documents and Specifications may be obtained by emailing Jesse Kinney at: jesse@valleytransit.com. Proposals must be received by 4:00 PM, Friday, June 26, 2020. (Pub. May 27, 2020)