REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The City of College Place, Washington (City) invites you to submit a sealed proposal for: Well No. 7 – Procurement of Professional Services
The City is requesting engineers to submit qualifications for the Well No. 7 project. The Well No. 7 project will design and drill a new domestic water well, perform water rights, hydrogeological, geological, cultural, and environmental evaluations.
Sealed proposals will be received by the City of College Place, at the office of 625 S College Ave, WA 99324, until 1:00 p.m. local time on February 23, 2022 at which time the proposals received will be publicly opened and read.
All questions or clarifications concerning this RFQ must be submitted in writing or by email to Spencer Myrlie, Engineer, at smyrlie@cpwa.us no later than 5pm on Friday, February 18, 2022.
A complete Request for Qualifications including submittal requirements, and selection criteria, may be obtained from http://www.cpwa.us/businesses/doing_business_with_the_city.php.
Mailing should be made in sufficient time for proposals to arrive at the City of College Place office, prior to the time and date specified above. (Pub. Jan. 23 & Feb. 6, 2022)
