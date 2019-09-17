Request for Proposals –
Lodging Tax Funds
The City of College Place is requesting proposals from parties interested in competing for estimated lodging tax funds available in the 2020 fiscal year. Lodging tax revenue under this chapter may be used, directly by any municipality or indirectly through a convention and visitors bureau or destination marketing organization for: a. Tourism marketing; b. The marketing and operations of special events and festivals designed to attract tourists; c. Supporting the operations and capital expenditures of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by a municipality or a public facilities district created under chapters 35.57 and 36.100 RCW; or d. Supporting the operations of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by nonprofit organizations described under 26 U.S.C. Sec. 501(c)(3) and 26 U.S.C. Sec. 501(c)(6) or the internal revenue code of 1986, as amended.
Such proposals are to be submitted using the city provided form available on the city website www.cpwa.us . Navigate to Government/Boards And Commissions/Lodging Tax Advisory Commission. Paper application forms are available at City Hall, 625 S College Avenue, College Place during normal business hours after September 3rd, 2018
Application deadline is Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 by 4:00 p.m. received at College Place City Hall. Questions may be directed to Lisa Neissl, City Clerk at 509-394-8511. (Pub. Sept. 3 & 17, 2019)