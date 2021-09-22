Request for Proposals – Lodging Tax Funds
The City of College Place is requesting proposals from parties interested in competing for estimated lodging tax funds available in the 2022 fiscal year. Lodging tax revenue under this chapter may be used, directly by any municipality or indirectly through a convention and visitors bureau or destination marketing organization for: a. Tourism marketing; b. The marketing and operations of special events and festivals designed to attract tourists; c. Supporting the operations and capital expenditures of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by a municipality or a public facilities district created under chapters 35.57 and 36.100 RCW; or d. Supporting the operations of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by nonprofit organizations described under 26 U.S.C. Sec. 501(c)(3) and 26 U.S.C. Sec. 501(c)(6) or the internal revenue code of 1986, as amended.
Such proposals are to be submitted using the city provided form available on the city website www.cpwa.us . Navigate to Government/Boards And Commissions/Lodging Tax Advisory Commission.
Application deadline is Tuesday, October 26th 2021 by 4:00 p.m. received electronically at lneissl@cpwa.us or in person at City Hall, Attn: Lodging Tax Funding Application, 625 S College Ave, College Place WA 99324. Questions may be directed to Lisa Neissl, City Clerk at 509-394-8511.
(Pub. Sept. 8 & 22, 2021)
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.