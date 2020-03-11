SE WA Aging & Long Term Care is seeking janitorial services for our Dayton Office located at 410 East Main Street consisting of approximately 900 square feet.  Specifications may be requested by phone or e-mail:   Olivia at  1-877-965-2582 or olivia.marquez@dshs.wa.gov.  Quotes will be accepted until 5:00 pm on March 20, 2020 or until services are filled. (Pub. March 8, 11, 15, 18, 2020)

