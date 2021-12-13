McKinstry Co. Essention on behalf of the County of Walla Walla and the Department of Enterprise Services will be issuing a Request For Proposal to collect subcontractor pricing for a complete renovation to the Old Walla Walla County Jail.
Services to include (but not limited to): Demolition, concrete, civil, landscaping, framing, structural steel, windows/glazing/storefronts, paint & interior, drywall, electrical, fire alarm, roofing, floor, doors & hardware of the approx. 6,200sq ft historic old jail building.
Parties interested in providing any of the above mentioned services shall send a letter requesting the Request for Proposal (RFP) packet to obtain additional information. The letter may be emailed to jeffjo@McKinstry.com or may be addressed and mailed as indicated below:
ATTN: Jeff Johnson, Project Manager, 850 E Spokane Falls Blvd Suite #100, Spokane, WA 99202
The RFP letter of interest must be received by January 3rd, 2022.
(Pub. Dec. 13 & 20, 2021)
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.