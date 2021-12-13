McKinstry Co. Essention on behalf of the County of Walla Walla and the Department of Enterprise Services will be issuing a Request For Proposal to collect subcontractor pricing for a complete renovation to the Old Walla Walla County Jail.

Services to include (but not limited to): Demolition, concrete, civil, landscaping, framing, structural steel, windows/glazing/storefronts, paint & interior, drywall, electrical, fire alarm, roofing, floor, doors & hardware of the approx. 6,200sq ft historic old jail building.

Parties interested in providing any of the above mentioned services shall send a letter requesting the Request for Proposal (RFP) packet to obtain additional information. The letter may be emailed to jeffjo@McKinstry.com or may be addressed and mailed as indicated below:

ATTN: Jeff Johnson, Project Manager,  850 E Spokane Falls Blvd                        Suite #100,  Spokane, WA 99202

The RFP letter of interest must be received by January 3rd, 2022.

(Pub. Dec. 13 & 20, 2021)

