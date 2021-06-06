REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
Southeast Washington Aging and Long Term Care Council of Governments (SE WA ALTC COG) is notifying providers of the Request for Proposal process. SE WA ALTC COG is required to conduct a bid process every four years for program services. The various programs have been staggered so that SE WA ALTC COG is not going out for bid for all of the services at the same time. The bid process for the services set forth below is for calendar years 2022-2025:
Transportation Services for Asotin, Kittitas, and Yakima, Counties;
Foot Care Services for Asotin, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas, and Yakima Counties; and
Senior Information and Assistance in Garfield County.
Parties interested in providing any of the above mentioned services, shall send a letter requesting the Request for Information (RFI) packet to obtain additional information. The letter may be emailed to eliticia.sanchez@dshs.wa.gov or may be addressed and mailed as indicated below:
ATTN: Eliticia Sánchez, Planner
C/O SE WA ALTC COG
P.O. Box 8349, Yakima, WA 98908
The RFI letter must be received in the SE WA ALTC COG Administrative Office before 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Included in the RFI packet is a “Letter of Intent” that you must submit in order to receive a bidding packet (Request for Proposal). The last day the “Letter of Intent” will be accepted in the SE WA ALTC COG Administrative office is June 18, 2021 before 5:00 p.m. SE WA ALTC COG will accept letters of intent from prospective applicants to determine whether one or more organizations are interested in and qualified to submit a proposal in a competitive bid process. After review of the letters of intent submitted, a formal RFP may be issued. The RFI packet may be obtained online at: www.ALTCWashington.com or email the request to: eliticia.sanchez@dshs.wa.gov .
If you have any questions, please contact Eliticia Sánchez at 1-877-965-2582 or by email: eliticia.sanchez@dshs.wa.gov
SE WA ALTC COG reserves the right to change the RFI timelines
The Governing Board of SE WA ALTC Council of Governments
reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or parts thereof.
