Request for Proposal

Logo Design

This RFP is for design and marketing for a new logo for the Veterans’ Relief Fund.

Timeline

RFP Sent: 12/08/2021

Responses Due: Within 30 days

Send proposal and any questions on the RFP to:

ContractsDCH@co.walla-walla.wa.us    

Finalist agencies Selected & Contacted: January 2022

Chosen Agency Selected & Contacted: January 2022

Project Kick-off: Immediately

New Logo Launch Target Date: January 2022

Program Overview

Walla Walla County is required to establish a Veterans’ Assistance Program to address the needs of local indigent veterans and their families. This program is approved by the county legislative authority and is funded by the veterans’ assistance fund which is intended to aid in emergency circumstances for eligible veterans.

New Logo Objectives

The primary objective is to begin building a brand for the outreach and services provided by the Veterans’ Relief Fund. The Veterans’ Relief Advisory Board would like veterans and the community to be able to easily identify the services and opportunities available in this program. The goal is to enhance veteran’s memory of our agency and positive memories associated with services with an appropriate logo. An additional objective is to increase visibility of the Fund amongst other veteran resources and provide information about the availability of this veteran assistance program in the community.

Process

The proposals will be reviewed by the County, and the successful proponent will negotiate and execute a contract with the County to supply a designed logo to the County. Any resulting contract shall note that the supplied logo shall be sole and absolute property of the County.

Budget

Estimated at $250-$500

Proposal Requirements

Please include the following in your proposal response:

• Overview of your company

• Overview of how you will meet our objectives

• Scope of your work (research, design, development, post-launch

    errors correction, etc.)

• Details about your team

• Submit at least two design samples

• Multiple format and size samples for scaling for different media,

    i.e. on FB page, letterhead, flyers, window clings, etc.

• Different file types for posting on print versus digital sites

• Logo with a Walla Walla feel highlighting the Blue Mountains

• Coloring should be inclusive of the various military branches

   (i.e. not all blue and not all green)

• Pricing with optional elements line-itemed

• Terms & conditions

We look forward to your proposal! (Pub. Dec. 10, 2021)

