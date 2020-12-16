REQUEST FOR BIDS
Project # 2020-01
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by Valley Transit, until 4:00 pm on January 26, 2021 for the installation and integration of a compressed natural gas (CNG) compressor, priority panel and Emergency Shut Down (ESD) upgrades to replace our existing primary but non-functioning IMW CNG compressor system. The new compressor will function as Valley Transit’s main CNG compressor.
Bid proposals will be received only at, 1401 W. Rose Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 by 4:00 pm on January 26, 2021, at which time they will be opened, read, and tabulated publicly. Proposals received after the time fixed for opening will not be considered.
Bid documents can be obtained from Valley Transit, 1401 W. Rose Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 or by emailing jesse@valleytransit.com.
Valley Transit hereby notifies all Contractors that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into, pursuant to this advertisement, minority and women’s business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit proposals in response to the invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award. Valley Transit reserves the right to reject any or all proposals. (Pub. Dec. 16 & 20, 2020)