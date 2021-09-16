Renovation of Facilities to Accommodate Alternative Fuel Vehicles Request for Qualifications (RFQ)

2021-01

Valley Transit, is soliciting qualifications from qualified firms for architects/engineers to design and support construction for the renovation of Valley Transit’s facilities to accommodate alternative fuel vehicles, and for other safety and security upgrades.  These projects may support the installation of fast and slow charging stations for battery powered transit buses, facility improvements required to safely maintain and store compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles, and code upgrades to the facility to improve safety and security.  

RFQ package may be obtained at Valley Transit’s Administration Office or by contacting Jesse Kinney at (509) 525-9140 or jesse@valleytransit.com.  Responsive RFQ Submittals must be received at Valley Transit’s Administration Office, located at 1401 West Rose Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, by 4:30 PM, PST, on Monday, November 8, 2021. Submittals received after this time will not be accepted. (Pub. Sept. 16, 2021)

