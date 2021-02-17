Notice is hereby given on this date, February 12, 2021 that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the City of College Place Community Development Department. The application/proposal may be reviewed at http://www.cpwa.us/government/projects.php.
Proposal: Quail Park at Country Estates, a subdivision consisting of seven lots ranging in size from 4,482 – 7,818 square feet, and approximately 7,500 square feet of open space. The development will accommodate the placement of six manufactured homes within the Country Estates Manufactured Home Park in addition to the existing home. Stone Creek runs through the site, an existing culvert will be replaced with a new, larger culvert so a new roadway can be developed to access the new lots.
Name of Applicant: Country Estates MHC LLC, 938 SE Scenic View Drive, College Place WA 99324
Date of Application: July 8, 2020
Date of Completeness/Consistency: February 1, 2021
Notice of Application: January 29, 2021
Location of Project: 924 SE Scenic View Drive, College Place WA 99324
Comprehensive Land Use Designation: Multiple Family Residential
Zoning Designation: MFR – Multi-Family Residential
The College Place Municipal Code classifies this project as a Type 2 review with a public comment period and NO public hearing. A final decision on the project proposal will be issued by the Community Development Director.
Public Comment Period: Comments upon this proposal must be submitted in writing to the City of College Place Community Development Department at 625 South College Ave., College Place, WA 99324 or emailed to jrickard@cpwa.us. Comments must be received before 5:00 p.m. on February 19, 2021 February 26, 2021.
The City of College Place has made a preliminary determination of consistency for this proposal. The proposal is subject to development regulations contained in the College Place Municipal Code, International Building Code, International Fire Code, College Place Standard Specifications and the Eastern Washington NPDES II Municipal Stormwater Permit. The following permits and /or studies are required: Grading Permit; Building Permit; Right-of-Way Permit; City Water and Sewer Permits; Notice of Intent (NOI) application for Construction Stormwater General Permit (DOE), WA State Joint Aquatic Resources Permit Application (JARPA), Critical Area Mitigation Planting Plan and Geotechnical Engineering Report.
The following existing environmental documents may be used to evaluate this proposal: The 2018 City of College Place Comprehensive Plan and subsequent updates; The Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the College Place 2003 Comprehensive Plan; Preliminary Utility Plans; Preliminary Short Plat; SEPA Checklist prepared July 29, 2020; Critical Area Report – March 11, 2020; USDA Custom Soil Resource Report for Walla Walla County Area; Stormwater Report – June 22, 2020; and Preliminary Civil Plans – February 20, 2020.
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
The City of College Place uses the threshold determination process under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) authorized by WAC 197-11-340(2). The lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date of this notice. A copy of the SEPA determination on the proposal may be obtained upon request. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an environmental impact statement is prepared.
A final decision on the application will be made within 90 days of the date of completeness/consistency.
Documents, proposal, and supplemental documents are available for
review on the city website at http://www.cpwa.us/government/projects.php.
All interested person and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of and participate in any hearings and request a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by making a request to the College Place Community Development Department. Appeals shall be made to the Hearing Examiner within 14 days of the date of the recommendation or decision of the matter being appealed. Appeals must be made in accordance with Section 14.30.200 of the College Place Municipal Code.
(Pub. Feb. 17, 2021)