PRELIMINARY BUDGET & HEARING

The Port Commission will meet on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Port of Walla Walla administrative office, 310 A Street, Walla Walla, Washington, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing and considering adoption the final budget for fiscal year 2022.

This meeting will be in person at the Port of Walla Walla Administrative Office, 310 A Street, Walla Walla (masks required) and will also be made available for residents to stay home and participate remotely by calling into the public meeting at (Toll Free): 1 877-309-2073, Access Code: 661-367-517 or participate remotely via video at: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/661367517. The conference line and video access will be opened at 9:55 a.m.

For additional information contact Patrick Reay at 509-525-3100. (Pub. Nov. 17, 2021)

