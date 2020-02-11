Public Works Roster
The City of Walla Walla is making available to the general public an annual list of contract awards under the Small Works Roster process. The 2019 list contains the name of the contractor awarded the contract, the amount of the contract, the date the contract was awarded and a brief description of the type of work performed under the contract.
The list is available for public inspection along with bid quotations for the listed contracts at:
City of Walla Walla, Engineering Office,
55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, Washington
99362 (Pub. Feb. 11, 2020)