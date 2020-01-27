3rd & Maple IRRP Public Notice
The City of Walla Walla Engineering Division, 55 E. Moore St., Walla Walla , WA 99362, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.
The proposed 4-acre infrastructure repair and replacement project, known as the 3rd & Maple IRRP Project, seeks to improve 3rd Avenue from Stahl Avenue to Maple Street, Walnut Street from 3rd Avenue to 2nd Avenue, Maple Street from 4th Avenue to 2rd Avenue, Whitman Street from 2nd Avenue to 1st Avenue and Thorne Street from 1st Avenue to Catherine Street in the city of Walla Walla, WA. Approximately 3.9 acres will be disturbed for construction of upgraded water mains, water services, sewer mains, sewer services, sidewalks, stormwater facilities and road surface replacement. Stormwater will be collected in bio-infiltration swales, prior to discharge to groundwater and Garrison Creek. Existing stormwater inlets and catchbasins will be maintained or upgraded to provide basic runoff treatment throughout the project limits.
Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in the receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology, PO Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696, Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater. (Pub. Jan. 27 & Feb. 3, 2020)