Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, June 8th :
ORDINANCE NO. 21-009
AN ORDINANCE of the City of College Place, Washington, relating to the sewer system of the City; authorizing the issuance of a sewer revenue bond anticipation note (non-revolving line of credit) in the maximum principal amount of $2,838,000, pending the issuance of a sewer revenue bond; fixing the terms and covenants of the note; providing for delivery thereof to Washington Federal Bank National Association dba WaFd Bank; and providing for other matters properly relating thereto.
This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. June 11, 2021)