Public Notice –
Council Vacancy
The City of College Place has one vacancy on the City Council for Position No. 7 with the appointment to be through December 31, 2021, with the position to be on the ballot for a two year term during the 2021 election cycle. The appointed candidate will be expected to file for office during the May 17th to May 21st filing period. To be eligible, candidates must be a registered voter of the city at the time of filing their declaration of candidacy, and have been a resident of the City for a period of at least one year immediately prior to that date. Those interested in this position can apply by sending a letter of interest, a resume and completed questionnaire to the City of College Place, Attn: Lisa Neissl, City Clerk, 625 S College Ave, College Place, WA 99324. Or by email at lneissl@cpwa.us Questionnaires are available at City Hall, on the city website at www.cpwa.us/city_council.php or by contacting the Clerk at lneissl@cpwa.us or Human Resources at sdoering@cpwa.us. Please submit the required information (letter, resume & questionnaire) no later than 4:00 PM PST on Monday, May 17th, 2021.Interviews will be conducted virtually at a special meeting of the City Council on May 18th at 4:30 PM. Incomplete application packets will not be considered. (Pub. May 2 & 9, 2021)