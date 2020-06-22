Public notice pursuant to RCW 39.04.020
Pending the availability of resources and as weather allows, the City of Walla Walla intends to replace several sections of the water distribution system this year. The estimated costs for these potential projects are being published pursuant to RCW 39.04.020:
• Walla Walla Community College –Approximate cost: $102,000
• 12th & Lowden st. – South on Emma to dead end-
Approximate cost: $45,700
• Palouse st. – Oak to Pine- Approximate cost: $42,400
Work is scheduled to begin in July 2020. For questions or further information, please contact the Water Distribution Division at 509-527-4380.
(Pub. June 22, 2020)