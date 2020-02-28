PUBLIC NOTICE
Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System and State Waste Discharge General Permit.
The proposed project, Walla Walla Community College Main Parking Lot, is located at 500 Tausick Way, Walla Walla, Washington.
This project involves 3.2 acres of soil disturbance for construction of an expansion to the Main Parking Lot on campus. All discharges and runoff will go to groundwater.
Any persons desiring to present their views to Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.
Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology
Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater
P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696 (Pub. Feb. 28 & Mar. 6, 2020)