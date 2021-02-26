Public Notice
StoneCrest Builders Inc, 2381 Robertson Dr. Richland, WA 99354, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed 1-acre residential project, known as Ruth Street Development, is located at the end of Ruth Street off South Wilbur Street in the city of Walla Walla. Approximately 0.92 acres will be disturbed for the construction of stormwater facilities, private access road and extension of utilities. Stormwater will be collected in an on-site detention system and bio-filtration swale prior to discharge into Garrison Creek. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in the receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology, PO Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696, Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater. (Pub. Feb. 26 & Mar. 5, 2021)