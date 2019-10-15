PUBLIC NOTICE
The following measures will be submitted to voters on the November 5, 2019 General Election ballot:
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL
AMENDMENT
Senate Joint Resolution
No. 8200 - The legislature has proposed a constitutional amendment concerning legislative powers in times of emergency. This measure would add “catastrophic incidents” to the specified times of emergency that the legislature may take certain immediate actions to ensure continuity of state and local governmental operations.
This notice is provided by the Office of the Secretary of State as required by law.
(Pub. Oct. 8, 15 & 22, 2019)