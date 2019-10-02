PUBLIC NOTICE
The Port of Walla Walla, 310 ‘A’ Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.
The proposed project, Wallula Dodd Water System Distribution Water Lines Burbank Shell and Tyson, is located north of Wallula, Washington, south of Burbank, Washington, east of U.S. Highway 12, and along portions of Dodd Road and Railex Road within Walla Walla County, Washington.
This project involves approximately 2.5 acres of soil disturbance to install approximately 200 feet of 4 inch, 750 feet of 8-inch, and 5,800 feet of 18-inch distribution piping for the area.
Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.
Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology
Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater
P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696 (Pub. Oct. 2 & 9, 2019)