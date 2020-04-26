PUBLIC NOTICE
In accordance with 24 CFR 91.05(c)(2) and subpart B of the federal regulations relative to citizen participation for Community Planning and Development Programs and applicable waivers made available to those requirements through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the City of Walla Walla is making amendments to the 2019-2023 Community Development Block Grant Consolidated Plan (Consolidated Plan), the 2020 Annual Action Plan, and Citizen Participation Plan available to the public through this notice.
The amendments are available for a 5-day public review and comment period from April 26, 2020 to May 1, 2020. Citizens wishing to submit written comments during the public review and comment period may mail them, postmarked no later than May 1, 2020, to the following:
City of Walla Walla Support Services Department
Attention: Jennifer Beckmeyer, CDBG Coordinator
15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362
You may also email comments no later than May 1, 2020 to Ms. Beckmeyer at jbeckmeyer@wallawallawa.gov.
The amendment to the 2019-2023 CDBG Consolidated Plan for the City of Walla Walla reprograms up to $30,000 CDBG funds from the Sidewalk/ADA Ramps project to the COVID-19 response and relief program.
The amendment to the 2020 Annual Action Plan is to enable the City of Walla Walla to receive and administer $235,640 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
The 2020 Annual Action Plan will also be amended to reprogram up to $30,000 of the annual allocation of CDBG funds, $20,000 from the Sidewalk/ADA Ramps project and $10,000 from the Home Repair project, to the COVID-19 response and relief program.
Additional CDBG-CV funding made available to the City by HUD through the CARES Act is unknown as this time but will be used for the same purpose of the initial allocations indicated above which is to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and facilitate assistance to eligible communities, households, and persons economically impacted by COVID-19.
Eligible CDBG-CV activities include, but are not limited to, assisting low- and moderate-income households with rental and utility assistance for no more than three months, business assistance to retain employees that are low- and moderate-income, and support of other COVID-19 response services.
Lastly, the City has revised the Consolidated Plan’s Citizen Participation Plan to include the 5-day comment period as allowed through a HUD waiver as well as to make other changes.
The revised 2019-2023 Consolidated Plan, 2020 Annual Action Plan, and Citizen Participation Plan are all available for review on the City website at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/government/support-services/community-development-block-grant.
This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the City of Walla Walla CDBG Coordinator at jbeckmeyer@wallawallawa.gov, or by calling 509-527-4540. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing may make a request by calling the Washington State Relay at 711.
Si necesita esta o cualquier otra información acerca de los fondos para responder al coronavirus y los Planes de Desarrollo Comunitario en español puede enviar su solicitud a jbeckmeyer@wallawallawa.gov.
(Pub. April 26, 2020)