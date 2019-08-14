Public Notice
RFP for Accounting Services
Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization/Sub-Regional Transportation Planning Organization (WWVMPO/SRTPO) issues this RFP to receive proposals from Certified Public Accountants or qualified Accounting Firms to provide General Accounting Services. WWVMPO/SRTPO is interested in experience and expertise in payroll administration, cash basis accounting, and federal and state grant management. The full content of the RFP is available at https://wwvmpo.org/. Proposals are due on or before 3 PM on September 13, 2019. (Pub. Aug. 14, 2019)