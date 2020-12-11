Public Notice

The following is  a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, December 8th:

ORDINANCE NO. 20-025

AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON ADOPTING THE BUDGET OF THE CITY FOR THE YEAR 2021 AND

PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE THEREOF.

 Whereas, the City of College Place is a non-charter code city governed by the rules and regulations of RCW 35A; and

Whereas, notice of hearing by the City Council of the City of College Place for and against said budget and the terms thereof having been given in the manner and time required by law and public hearings being held in the Council Chambers on November 24, 2020, and December 08, 2020; and

Whereas, the final budget of the City of College Place for the year 2021 has been submitted and approved;

Now therefore, the City Council of the City of College Place do hereby Ordain as follows:

Section 1:  That the budget for the City of College Place is hereby established for the year 2021 as follows:

 Fund                  Title            Revenues               Expenditures                                   

001        Current Expense Fund             $   9,182,080        9,182,080        

005        Current Expense Reserve Fund        $      380,131           380,131

012         Technology Reserve Fund         $      430,441           430,441       

061         Employee Benefit Reserve Fund         $      326,539           326,539          

100         Street Fund                  $   1,004,192                       1,004,192

120         Criminal Justice Fund              $        19,475              19,475        

121         Forfeited Proceeds Fund         $         2,594                     2,594      

130         Hotel/Motel Tax Fund            $       46,308             46,308

201         ULTGO Bond Fund                $     500,230               500,230         

202         LTGO Bond Fund              $       52,004             52,004    

235         Commercial Drive Debt Service Fund    $     285,853           285,853    

301         Street Capital Contribution Fund         $       36,079                36,079  

305         Capital Improvement Fund (REET 1)    $     537,653            537,653            306         Capital Improvement Fund (REET2)    $  2,172,627         2,172,627    

309         CDBG Projects Fund            $     339,530            339,530    

311         Street Improvement Fund         $  1,119,690         1,119,690     

315         Facility Maintenance Reserve Fund (CE)    $     340,828           340,828       

320         Equipment Reserve Fund        $     583,655           583,655

330         Economic Development Fund        $     693,901              693,901        

340         Economic Development Reserve Fund    $              65                                65           

400         Water Fund                $  2,319,445        2,319,445       

401         Wastewater Fund            $  4,527,263         4,527,263       

402         Stormwater Fund            $  1,033,093        1,033,093

403         Stormwater Capital Reserve Fund    $     619,002           619,002

410         Water Capital Reserve Fund           $   3,817,531         3,817,531

411         Wastewater Capital Reserve Fund    $  9,256,827        9,256,827    

412         Wastewater Debt Service Fund        $     964,705            964,705      

413         Water Capital Improv Reserve Fund    $  4,072,616        4,072,616          

425         Water  Revenue Bond Fund        $    380,848                           380,848           

426         Water Bond Reserve Fund        $    440,475                           440,475           

431         Water System Construction Fund        $    578,421            578,421       

500         Equipment Rental & Replacement Fund    $    604,154                             604,154           

625         Flexible Benefits Plan Fund           $      25,183                  25,183

Totals:                        $ 46,693,438        46,693,438

Section 2: Clerical Corrections.  The City Clerk and the codifiers of this ordinance are authorized to make necessary clerical corrections to this ordinance including, but not limited to, the correction of scrivener’s/clerical errors, references, ordinance numbering, section/subsection numbers and any references thereto. Section 3: Severability.  If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance. Section 4:  Effective Date.  This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law.

This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Dec. 11, 2020)