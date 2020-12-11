Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, December 8th:
ORDINANCE NO. 20-025
AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON ADOPTING THE BUDGET OF THE CITY FOR THE YEAR 2021 AND
PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE THEREOF.
Whereas, the City of College Place is a non-charter code city governed by the rules and regulations of RCW 35A; and
Whereas, notice of hearing by the City Council of the City of College Place for and against said budget and the terms thereof having been given in the manner and time required by law and public hearings being held in the Council Chambers on November 24, 2020, and December 08, 2020; and
Whereas, the final budget of the City of College Place for the year 2021 has been submitted and approved;
Now therefore, the City Council of the City of College Place do hereby Ordain as follows:
Section 1: That the budget for the City of College Place is hereby established for the year 2021 as follows:
Fund Title Revenues Expenditures
001 Current Expense Fund $ 9,182,080 9,182,080
005 Current Expense Reserve Fund $ 380,131 380,131
012 Technology Reserve Fund $ 430,441 430,441
061 Employee Benefit Reserve Fund $ 326,539 326,539
100 Street Fund $ 1,004,192 1,004,192
120 Criminal Justice Fund $ 19,475 19,475
121 Forfeited Proceeds Fund $ 2,594 2,594
130 Hotel/Motel Tax Fund $ 46,308 46,308
201 ULTGO Bond Fund $ 500,230 500,230
202 LTGO Bond Fund $ 52,004 52,004
235 Commercial Drive Debt Service Fund $ 285,853 285,853
301 Street Capital Contribution Fund $ 36,079 36,079
305 Capital Improvement Fund (REET 1) $ 537,653 537,653 306 Capital Improvement Fund (REET2) $ 2,172,627 2,172,627
309 CDBG Projects Fund $ 339,530 339,530
311 Street Improvement Fund $ 1,119,690 1,119,690
315 Facility Maintenance Reserve Fund (CE) $ 340,828 340,828
320 Equipment Reserve Fund $ 583,655 583,655
330 Economic Development Fund $ 693,901 693,901
340 Economic Development Reserve Fund $ 65 65
400 Water Fund $ 2,319,445 2,319,445
401 Wastewater Fund $ 4,527,263 4,527,263
402 Stormwater Fund $ 1,033,093 1,033,093
403 Stormwater Capital Reserve Fund $ 619,002 619,002
410 Water Capital Reserve Fund $ 3,817,531 3,817,531
411 Wastewater Capital Reserve Fund $ 9,256,827 9,256,827
412 Wastewater Debt Service Fund $ 964,705 964,705
413 Water Capital Improv Reserve Fund $ 4,072,616 4,072,616
425 Water Revenue Bond Fund $ 380,848 380,848
426 Water Bond Reserve Fund $ 440,475 440,475
431 Water System Construction Fund $ 578,421 578,421
500 Equipment Rental & Replacement Fund $ 604,154 604,154
625 Flexible Benefits Plan Fund $ 25,183 25,183
Totals: $ 46,693,438 46,693,438
Section 2: Clerical Corrections. The City Clerk and the codifiers of this ordinance are authorized to make necessary clerical corrections to this ordinance including, but not limited to, the correction of scrivener’s/clerical errors, references, ordinance numbering, section/subsection numbers and any references thereto. Section 3: Severability. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance. Section 4: Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law.
This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Dec. 11, 2020)