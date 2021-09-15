PUBLIC NOTICE (Walla Walla County –Lamar)

Pursuant to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Form 854 File Number A1199772, WEIS Towers LLC proposed a new 195’ antenna tower located off of Lamar Road, being in a portion of Section 32, Township 10 North, Range 34 East, W.M., Lamar, Walla Walla County, Washington 99348, with NAD 83 coordinates of 46-17-46.5 degrees North by -118-34-42.0 degrees West, and has requested an antenna structure registration from the FCC. No lights are required by the FAA.  Interested persons may review the application by going to www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering the Form 854 File Number, and may raise environmental concerns about the proposed structure by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the FCC which the FCC strongly encourages to be filed online per the instructions found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest.  The mailing address for interested parties that would prefer to file a Request for Environmental Review by paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. (Pub. Sept. 15, 2021)

