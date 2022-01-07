Public Notice Pursuant to RCW 39.04.020
Water Main Replacement
Pending the availability of resources, and as weather allows, the City of Walla Walla intends to replace several main sections of the water distribution system in the year 2022.
The estimated costs for these projects are being published pursuant to RCW 39.04.020:
• N 5th from Cherry to Sumach – Estimated Cost $75,000
• Blue Street from Francis to Boyer – Estimated Cost $31,000
• Delmont & Period Street from School to Wallace – Estimated Cost $43,000
• Ankeny from Whitman to Discovery – Estimated Cost $52,000
• Howard from Craig to Whitman – Estimated Cost $52,000
• S 4th from West Maple to West Chestnut – Estimated Cost $62,000
Work is scheduled to begin April 1st, 2022. For questions or further information, please contact the Water Distribution Division at 509-527-4380. (Pub. Jan. 7, 2022)
