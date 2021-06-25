PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Walla Walla is making application under the 2021 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant with Walla Walla County, as disparately funded agencies, to receive funds to assist in the improvement of law enforcement services. Both the Walla Walla Police Department and County Sheriff’s Office are intending to utilize these funds to acquire technology which improves and enhances services for the citizens services by both agencies. Public comments or questions concerning this grant may be mailed to Chief Bieber, Walla Walla Police Department, 54 E. Moore, Walla Walla, WA 99362. (Pub. June 25, 2021)