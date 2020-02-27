WALLA WALLA COUNTY WATER CONSERVANCY BOARD
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Walla Walla County Water Conservancy Board has received active applications, WALL-20-01, on proposed water right change/transfers.
Received Application by: Farmland Reserve, Inc., P.O. Box 2308 Pasco, WA 99302. The application relates to the following water right:
Certificate S4-16571(E)P1 with a priority date of February 4, 1971. The existing right authorizes annual use for 30.18 CFS, 5,284 Acre-feet, for irrigation of 1,806 acres, from March 1 to October 31, annual use. The existing point of withdrawal is located in SW¼ of SW¼ of Section 36, T. 10 N., R. 32 E.M.W.; and the existing place of use is within the following description: The W½ and SE¼ of Section 17; the W½ and W½SE¼ of Sec. 20; all of Sec. 28; the E½, NW¼ and N¾N½N½ of the SW¼ of Sec. 30 and the N½ and SW¼ of Sec. 32, All WITHIN T. 9 N., R. 33 E.W.M. Walla Walla County, Washington.
The requested place of use change is all within the above designations and adding the SE¼ of SE¼ and the SE¼ of NE¼ of SE¼ of Sec. 25, T. 10 N., R 33 E.W.M.; and the SE¼ of Sec. 1 and the N½ of NE¼ and the north 520 feet of the S½ of NE1/4 of Sec. 12, T. 9 N., R. 33 E.W.M.; and the SW¼ of Sec. 6, T. 9 N., R 34 E.W.M., ALL WITHIN Walla Walla County, Washington.
This permanent change/transfer will allow for a total use, up to 2,183.2 acres, 5,284 acre-feet, 30.18 CFS. The existing point of diversion, purpose of use, and seasonal irrigation use will remain the same.
TAKE NOTICE: per WAC 173-153-080 administrative rule for public notice information, interested parties are hereby directed to request the actual application documentation, and the detailed legal descriptions therein, from the Water Board, at Walla Walla County Water Conservancy Board, Attn: Alan Kottwitz, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Under WADOE Rule WAC 173-153 and other agency regulations, any protests or objections to the approval of this application may be filed with the Department of Ecology and must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections; protests must be accompanied by a fifty dollar ($50) recording fee and filed with the Cashiering Section, State of Washington, Department of Ecology, P.O. Box 47611, Olympia, WA 98504-7611 within thirty (30) days from the date of publication.
Any interested party may submit comments, objections, and other information to the board regarding this application. The comments and information may be submitted in writing or verbally at any public meeting of the board held to discuss or decide on the application. Comments should include: name, address, and phone number of commenting party; identification of the change/transfer receiving comments; and detailed information or documentation to substantiate facts presented within the comments. All comments are noted within the Report of Examination and Record of Decision affecting the subject application. This application will be on the board agenda during its regular meetings, contact the board for meeting schedules. Written comments or information for the board may be sent to: Attn: Mr. Alan Kottwitz, WWCWCB, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99363. (Pub. Feb. 20 & 27, 2020)