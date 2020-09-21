PUBLIC NOTICE
In accordance with 24 CFR 91.05(c)(2) and subpart B of the federal regulations relative to citizen participation for Community Planning and Development Programs and applicable waivers made available to those requirements through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the City of Walla Walla is making amendments to the 2019-2023 Community Development Block Grant Consolidated Plan (Consolidated Plan) available to the public through this notice.
The amendments are available for a 5-day public review and comment period from September 21, 2020 to September 27, 2020. Citizens wishing to submit written comments during the public review and comment period may mail them, postmarked no later than September 27, 2020, to the following:
City of Walla Walla Support Services Department
Attention: Jennifer Beckmeyer, CDBG Coordinator
15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362
You may also email comments no later than September 27, 2020 to
Ms. Beckmeyer at jbeckmeyer@wallawallawa.gov.
The amendment to the 2019-2023 CDBG Consolidated Plan is to enable the City of Walla Walla to receive and administer $186,344 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
Additional CDBG-CV funding made available to the City by HUD through the CARES Act is unknown as this time but will be used for the same purpose of the initial allocations indicated above which is to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and facilitate assistance to eligible communities, households, and persons economically impacted by COVID-19.
Eligible CDBG-CV activities include, but are not limited to, assisting low- and moderate-income households with rental and utility assistance for no more than six months, microenterprise and small business assistance to retain employees that are low- and moderate-income, and support of other COVID-19 response services.
The revised 2019-2023 Consolidated Plan is available for review on the City website at http://bit.ly/2TAR7yR. The summary of the proposed activities to be funded with the additional funds is as follows:
$150,000 Microenterprise and Small Business Emergency Grants
$ 36,344 Emergency Subsistence Payments (mortgage, utility, rent payments)
This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the City of Walla Walla CDBG Coordinator at jbeckmeyer@wallawallawa.gov, or by calling 509-527-4540. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing may make a request by calling the Washington State Relay at 711.
Si necesita esta o cualquier otra información acerca de los fondos para responder al coronavirus y los Planes de Desarrollo Comunitario en español puede enviar su solicitud a jbeckmeyer@wallawallawa.gov o llamar al 509-527-4540. (Pub. Sept. 21, 2020)