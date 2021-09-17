Public Notice

The following is  a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, September 14th:

ORDINANCE NO. 21-013

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE ADOPTING A REGIONAL HOUSING ACTION PLAN.

Section 1:  Walla Walla Regional Housing action Plan Adopted. The City hereby adopts the Walla Walla Regional Housing Action Plan, including the Appendices. Section 2: Code Interpretation; Section 3: Findings of Fact; Section 4: Severability; Section 5: Clerical Corrections; Section 6: Effective Date

This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Sept. 17, 2021)

