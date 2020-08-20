PUBLIC NOTICE
Blue Mountain Broadcasting Association, 1200 SE 12th Street, Ste 2, College Place, WA, 99324, has submitted an application to the FCC for an Antenna Structure Registration Number for the self-supporting lattice communications tower located at 1470 Wallula Avenue, Walla Walla, WA, 99362, Walla Walla County. The exact tower NAD Coordinates are Latitude: 46-03-25.2 N and Longitude: 118-24-26.4 W. Tower height above ground level: 100 feet, with no lighting required. The tower has been approved by the FAA, Study No. 2020-ANM-479-OE, and approved by Walla Walla County, CUP19-002 and Building Permit No. B20-0083. Interested persons may review the application by going to www.fcc.gov/asr/applications (http://fcc.gov/asr/applications) and entering ASR Application No. A1172263. Environmental SEPA studies have been approved through Walla Walla County following public notices and a public formal hearing, but any further environmental concerns may be filed with the FCC (Request for Environmental Review), if desired, and such filing should be made online, or paper copy mailed to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. Instructions can be found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmental request. Questions may be directed to Jim Forsyth, Blue Mountain Broadcasting Association, 509-529-9149. (Pub. Aug. 20, 2020)