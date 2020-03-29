Public Notice
The Eastern Washington Partnership Workforce Development Council (WDC) is seeking bidders to respond to four (4) Request for Proposals (RFPs) to provide employment and training services funded through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) for the period July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021. Two of the RFPs will be for services in Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille and Stevens Counties. One of those will be for WIOA youth services and the other will be for WIOA adult and dislocated worker services. The other two RFPs will be for services in Asotin, Columbia, Garfield, Walla Walla and Whitman Counties. They will also be for WIOA youth services and (separately) for adult and dislocated worker services. The RFPs will be released on April 1, 2020. Copies of the RFPs can be obtained by contacting Tom O’Brien at 509-675-3619, writing to him at 670 N. Walnut St Colville WA 99114, or e-mailing him at tzobrien99@gmail.com to receive the RFPs electronically. They can also be accessed at the WDC website: ewpartnership.org . WIOA programs are equal opportunity/affirmative action programs. (Pub. Mar. 29, 2020)